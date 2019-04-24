FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Kylian Mbappe, Marco Reus & Alex Sandro Steal the Show in TOTW 32

Wednesday means one thing to FIFA 19 Ultimate Team players - it's Team of the Week time.

At this stage of the game, most stars have already racked up plenty of high rated in-forms, so any new cards can be absolutely nuts. That's exactly what we have here in TOTW 32.

Some of these cards look to be potential game-changers, which is always fantastic news for us fans.

Here's our rundown of the stars of TOTW 32.

Kylian Mbappe (91)

Kylian Mbappe's inclusion in the TOTW seemed almost inevitable after he netted a hat-trick against Monaco to hand Paris Saint-Germain the Ligue 1 title. He now has 30 goals in just 27 league matches, proving why many see him as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

His new 91-rated card is utterly stunning. With 99 pace, there are few defenders who will be able to even come close to catching him, and his 93 dribbling leaves him agile enough to weave his way past anyone. Add 90 shooting to the mix, and you've got yourself a bonkers card.

Marco Reus (91)

Borussia Dortmund kept up their pursuit of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings on Sunday, largely thanks to Marco Reus. The forward racked up a goal and two assists in the 4-0 drubbing of Freiburg, keeping his side just one point from the top.

As a result, he's picked up what feels like his 1,000th special card of the year. This 91-rated in-form boasts passing, dribbling and shooting stats above 90, and his 89 pace makes him a real danger. Anyone with his Headliner card will see four 90+ stats as he rises to a 92 overall.

Alex Sandro (89)

With Juventus looking to secure their eighth consecutive Serie A title, it was Alex Sandro who stepped up and saved the day. He netted an impressive diving header to bring his side level with Fiorentina, before an own goal handed the Bianconeri all three points.

Now with an 89-rated in-form, Sandro's card has incredible pace, defending and physical. With 71 shooting, his card now showcases six 70+ stats, making him one of the most well-rounded cards on the game. Like Reus, Sandro's Headliner card will also see an extra boost as he becomes a 90 overall.

Honourable Mentions

If none of those take your fancy, there are plenty of other interesting cards in TOTW 32. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has picked up an 88-rated card, whilst two Premier League representatives have moved up to 87, with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Ederson both featuring.

One card which may fly under the radar is that of Al Nassr's Abderrazak Hamdallah, who picked up an 87-rated Record Breaker card - his fourth special card of the year - after netting his 29th league goal during the week. No striker has ever hit that tally in the Saudi Arabian league since it became professional in 2007, and he becomes the first Record Breaker of the year.