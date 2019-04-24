Football Fans Urged to Take Part in 'Football Shirt Friday' Fundraiser in Aid of Cancer Research UK

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

The Bobby Moore Fund's annual 'Football Shirt Friday' fundraiser in taking place on April 26, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Friday's campaign encourages people to wear their football shirts and donate £5 to help fund life-saving research into bowel cancer.

This year's participants include Arsenal legend David Seaman, Sky Sports' Jeff Stelling, Joe Thompson and the Lionesses' Jordan Nobbs - who will all play their part for by donning football kit they own.


David Seaman said of the fundraiser: “There’s one thing football fans can agree on: Bobby Moore is a legend. I want people to continue to honour his memory by taking part in Football Shirt Friday and raising money to beat bowel cancer. Whatever you are doing on Friday 26 April, wear your football shirt, donate £5 to the Bobby Moore Fund and help fund life-saving research. Do Bobby proud.”

David Seaman

England football legend Bobby Moore OBE was captain of West Ham for over ten years and – even more famously – captained the Three Lions to their maiden World Cup success back in 1966. Moore had his first brush with cancer in 1964, but survived testicular cancer thanks to surgery before bowel and liver cancer took his life 29 years later.

Since Moore’s death at the age of just 51 in 1993, his widow Stephanie Moore MBE set up the Bobby Moore Fund in partnership with Cancer Research UK to fund pioneering bowel cancer research.


Now in its 26th year, the fund has raised over £26m and continues to reduce mortality rates for bowel cancer, with figures dropping by more than 30% – yet still 44 people lose their lives to the disease every day in the UK.

STAFF/GettyImages

To donate £5 to the Bobby Moore Fund text FOOTBALL to 70200* 

If you don’t own a football shirt or can’t wear it on 'Football Shirt Friday' but would still like to get involved, please visit footballshirtfriday.org and join the conversation using @BobbyMooreFund or on Facebook at OfficialBobbyMooreFund.

*T&Cs

