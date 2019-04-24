Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell Acquitted of Money Laundering After 2 Years in Prison

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

A Spanish court acquited former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell of money laundering on Wednesday after spending almost two years in pre-trial custody.


The 55-year-old, as well as his wife and four others, were accused of 'large scale money laundering' estimated to be €20m in relation to television rights and sponsorship in Brazil.


Rosell had spent 643 days in pre-trial custody, but it was confirmed on Wednesday that the former Barça chief had been cleared of the charges by the Spanish national court.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Back in July 2018, over a year after he was put in pre-trial custody, Rosell spoke to Spanish media outlet Marca about his experience during that time, adding that he believes he would not have been left in jail if he wasn't the president of Barcelona.


"It is inexplicable and unheard of, I have been on remand in jail for 14 months waiting for a trial," Rosell said last year. "Not only will I not flee but it is my intention to prove my innocence. Of course, I will not flee.

"I am not in prison for being FC Barcelona president but if I hadn't been then I would not be here. As president, I found myself with enemies due to my commitment with the club but I do not know who I did so much harm to."


Rosell served as Barcelona president between 2010 and 2014, having previously worked as the club's vice-president during the mid-2000s.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message