Gary Neville Names the Six Man Utd Players Who Are Underperforming Ahead of City Derby

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has named and shamed six of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's players who haven't been pulling their weight during the club's recent slump.

United have lost six of their last eight games and have now conceded more goals (49) than they've ever let in during a Premier League season.





Neville's criticism of the players has echoed around the footballing world after the Red Devils were humiliated by Everton last Sunday, in what the legendary right back called a 'rancid' and 'embarrassing' performance.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast as quoted by Stretty News, the United legend expressed little surprise at the club's poor run of form that saw the Toffees record their biggest win over the club since 1984, and singled out five players who need to start producing on a consistent basis.





He said: “They can be the best in their position but all of them at this moment in time are well below the standard.





“Alexis Sanchez, I don’t know what’s happened to him. Marcus, this last couple of weeks has been nowhere near it. I went to both Barcelona games and he just looks off it, he looks like he’s carrying an injury or he’s not quite right, or the season has caught up with him.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Romelu Lukaku doesn’t turn up in big games. That’s been levelled at him for years but he’s not turning up in big games for Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba looks like he is back to the Paul Pogba who was playing under José Mourinho, even though he was outstanding in the first three months.

“Martial has just come back from injury but he’s in that ambling sort of mood again. De Gea looks nothing like himself. He looks distracted. You have got contract talks going on with five, six or seven players which is obviously distracting at this moment in time.”

Getty Images/GettyImages

There is a woeful lack of confidence and belief surrounding this United squad currently, which doesn't bode well given they take on Premier League champions Manchester City in a pivotal clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.