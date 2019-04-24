Jurgen Klopp Lauds 'Outstanding' Liverpool Forwards for Selfless Performances Against Cardiff

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been full of praise for the club's front three following their 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

Although neither Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mané were able to get on the scoresheet in South Wales, their work rate against Neil Warnock's side clearly caught Klopp's eye.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Liverpool's front three have collectively scored 61 goals in all competitions this season, but Klopp insists that it was their defensive efforts which helped them stand out as star performers against a Cardiff side who proved difficult to break down.

"I have to say, the three up front in such a difficult game, what they worked again, what they did - everybody worked, of course, like crazy - but in a game like this, the defensive attitude of our three up front, that was outstanding," Klopp told the club's official website.

"And then on the other hand side, still having the creativity and the speed and the desire to be in these decisive moments up front and in their box. I really love that game, it was so difficult and the boys made it happen."

Salah, Firmino and Mané aren't in action in mid-week but they will be keeping an eye on Wednesday's Manchester derby, as a surprise win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United will put the club in pole position to win the Premier League title.

Kyle Walker:



“When I’m out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying, ‘We’d rather City win the league than Liverpool’.



Tomorrow night's Manchester Derby is gonna be VERY strange... — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 23, 2019

They'll also be kicking off the next round of fixtures this weekend when they host Huddersfield Town before turning their attention to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final away at Barcelona.