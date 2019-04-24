Miguel Almiron Ruled Out for the Rest of Newcastle's Season With Hamstring Injury

Newcastle have confirmed that Miguel Almiron is set to miss the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury sustained during last weekend's clash against Southampton.

The 25-year-old arrived at St James' Park in the January transfer window from MLS side Atlanta United, and had quickly become a fans favourite with his performances for the side.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, as confirmed by the club on their official website, Almiron suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-1 victory over the Saints on Saturday, and will play no further part in Rafa Benitez's side's three remaining games.





A statement read: "The 25-year-old was withdrawn in the 64th minute against the Saints and having been assessed by the club's medical staff, it has been confirmed that he will not be fit for the Magpies' final three matches of the campaign.

"The club have already been in communication with - and will continue to liaise with - the Paraguayan Football Association ahead of this summer's Copa América, which the player could still feature in depending on his recovery."

Miguel Almirón will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.



Read more: https://t.co/aUOCTCXw2s #NUFC pic.twitter.com/XI9dbMle7V — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2019

Having made his breakthrough in professional football in the Argentine Primera Division with Lanus, Almiron moved to Atlanta in 2017 and scored nine times in his first season.

Having capped off his first campaign at the club by winning the league's 'Newcomer of the Year' award, the Paraguayan helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup in only their second season in existence last year.





His performances earned him a £21m move to Newcastle, and since his arrival has featured ten times in the Premier League for the Magpies.