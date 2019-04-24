Norwich Board to Set £20m Spending Limit Should the Canaries Clinch Premier League Promotion

Norwich manager Daniel Farke will be given a modest £20m transfer budget this summer as the Norfolk based club look to avoid the trend of reckless spending highlighted by Fulham's £100m spree last year.

The Canaries continue to lead the way in the Sky Bet Championship, and are on the verge of automatic promotion to the Premier League after a remarkable season thus far.

Despite sanctioning the big-money sale of star midfielder James Maddison to Leicester last summer, Farke has spent very little since taking over the helm at Carrow Road in 2017, notably bringing in Championship Player of the Season Teemu Pukki on a free transfer from Brondby and midfield sensation Emiliano Buendia for just £1.5m.

Fulham, meanwhile, spent over £100m after going through the 2018 Championship play-offs and Wolves have broken their transfer record twice this season with the signings of Adama Traore and Raul Jiminez.





It appears, however, as if the German manager will need to discover further value signings in the summer, with the Daily Mail claiming that the Canaries board will provide a budget of around £20m should they clinch promotion to the Premier League .





Norwich do not wish to risk financial jeopardy by over-reaching and believe that their current talent-pool is sufficient, along with Farke's tactical prowess, to offer the best chance of survival.





Their current players will share a bonus prize pool of £10m once their place in the top flight is sealed and will have automatic wage rises, with certain stars more than doubling their money.

As it stands, Farke's side are six points clear of Leeds in third with a superior goal difference, therefore, the Canaries need only a draw from their home tie against Blackburn on Saturday night to confirm promotion.

