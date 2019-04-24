NWSL Week 3 Preview: Courage & Dash in Top of Table Clash as Pride & Sky Blue Look for First Wins

April 24, 2019

NWSL is back this weekend for week three of the 2019 season.

Eight of the nine clubs are in action in four games over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at each exciting matchup and exactly how you can follow the action.

Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals

Utah Royals began the season with a narrow win over Washington Spirit in their season opener last weekend and now face a first away trip of the campaign to Orlando, Florida.

For a Pride team featuring Alex Morgan and reigning Best FIFA Women's Player Marta it has been an underwhelming start after failing to win any of their first three games.

Orlando have leaked as many as eight goals, the worst in the league. That being said, Alanna Kennedy's bicycle kick last week - their only goal scored - was named NWSL Goal of the Week.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, April 27
What Time Is Kick-Off? 7.30pm ET
Where Is it Played? Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, FL
Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app
Live Stream (non U.S) NWSL website or app

Chicago Red Stars vs Reign FC

A late equaliser from Japanese forward Yuki Nagasato gave Chicago Red Stars a second tie of the season after playing a 4-4 thriller with Portland Thorns.

In Reign FC, they meet another without a win for the season after also drawing both of their opening two games, albeit two far less goal-filled 1-1 scorelines.

Reign fans still haven't seen USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe in NWSL this season, with the star nursing a calf problem and carefully managing her fitness in a World Cup year.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, April 27
What Time Is Kick-Off? 8pm ET
Where Is it Played? SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL
Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app
Live Stream (non U.S) NWSL website or app

Sky Blue vs Portland Thorns

After back-to-back defeats to begin 2019, Carli Lloyd's Sky Blue will be desperate to pick up some points when Portland roll in to town this weekend.

The Thorns have made a strong start to the season and superstar Canadian forward Christine Sinclair scored a hat-trick during a 4-4 draw in Chicago last weekend - her first in NWSL since 2014 - to net her the Week 2 Player of the Week award.

Sky Blue are still yet to even score a goal this season. That will have to change.

When is Kick-Off? Sunday, April 28
What Time Is Kick-Off? 6pm ET
Where Is it Played? Yurcak Field, Piscataway, NJ
Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app
Live Stream (non U.S) NWSL website or app

Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage

Reigning NWSL champions, 2018 NWSL Shield winners and top of the standings after two games of the 2019 season, North Carolina Courage wouldn't have it any other way.

Courage hammered Orlando Pride 5-0 in their last game and are the league's joint highest scorers so far. They also have no injury problems ahead of the trip to Houston.

Dash actually go into this one level on points with Courage and could go top with a home win.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, April 28
What Time Is Kick-Off? 6pm ET
Where Is it Played? BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX
Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app
Live Stream (non U.S) NWSL website or app

