Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivered Three Home Truths to Demoralised Man Utd Squad After Everton Loss

April 24, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hammered home three key points to his squad ahead of the Manchester derby, as his side aim to bounce back from their humiliating defeat at Everton.

Solskjaer, and particularly his players, have come under scathing criticism this week after they crumbled to a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park ahead of Wednesday's derby match against City.

In an effort to galvanise his side, the Norwegian mentioned three key points to his team in the hopes of seeing an improved reaction when they take on the Premier League champions at Old Trafford, as per the Sun.

Firstly, Solskjaer demanded fight and determination from his side, wanting them to step up and be counted after their horror show on Merseyside. Furthermore, the United boss claimed if any of his players fail to demonstrate such qualities, they will be shown the exit door in the summer.

Secondly, in what was the Red Devils' high point of an otherwise poor season, the 46-year-old told his players to forget their aggregate success over PSG in the Champions League - with this result now counting for nothing. Following that win, the club lost their next two fixtures, and performances and results have dropped in tandem.

Finally, Solskjaer questioned his players' desire to play for the club, and whether they even wanted to secure Champions League football for next season with a top four finish. A run of six defeats in their last eight games has included crucial Premier League clashes that have seen United slip three points behind fourth place, with their game in hand coming against City on Wednesday.

There is a sick twist in the story regarding the current title race, however, with United fans desperate to avoid bitter rivals Liverpool winning the league, something a victory or draw for their side could very well facilitate. 

The Old Trafford Premier League showdown between the Manchester clubs takes place on Wednesday night, with City looking to take a huge step towards successive top flight titles.

