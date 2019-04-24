Real Madrid End Christian Eriksen Pursuit With Sights Set on Paul Pogba & Eden Hazard Deals

Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in previous transfer windows, but it seems now that Los Blancos may have ended their pursuit of the Dane.

Instead, Los Blancos are targeting Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as they seek to bolster their under-performing and ageing team.

As reported by the Times, Real Madrid are thought to have ended interest in Eriksen due to their reluctance to negotiate with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. Levy, known for driving a hard bargain, sold Gareth Bale to Madrid in the summer of 2013 for £85m in a deal which dragged on for several months.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Eriksen aware of interest from abroad, Spurs failed to tie the playmaker down to a new contract last summer. The Danish midfielder now has just one year remaining on his Tottenham deal and, with these reports suggesting Madrid have ended their interest, Spurs are expected to restart negotiations this summer.

Speaking after Eriksen scored Tottenham's winner at home to Brighton on Tuesday night, Mauricio Pochettino said: "It is a situation that is a very special situation, Christian Eriksen is a special person, I think we are all special, different and we need to understand that.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"The timing for him or for the club to be agreeing something are maybe different to another player.

In an effort to deflect attention from the Dane's contract situation for the time being, the Spurs boss insisted talks will wait until the summer, as he continued: "I think it is so close to the end of the season, a lot of time to talk after and I think the most important thing now, not only for him, is for all the players to be focused and try to achieve the things we want."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

What Spurs want right now is to secure a top four finish and progress to the Champions League final. To do so, Eriksen will first need to help mastermind a victory over his former club and European dark horses Ajax on Tuesday.