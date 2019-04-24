Transfer Rumours: Varane to PSG, Coutinho to Chelsea, City Join Bruno Fernandes Hunt & More

Have we ever seen a transfer window like the one this summer is shaping up to be?

Money looks set to be thrown around all over the shop, and the landscape of the footballing world as we know it could soon change.

Here are six rumours for you to look out for.

Real Madrid Offer Ajax Discount on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard seemed to fall out of the spotlight almost as quick as he entered. The Real Madrid starlet has spent the last season rebuilding his reputation on loan with Vitesse, and it looks like it's worked.

De Telegraaf claim Ajax are keen to sign him permanently, but the Champions League semi-finalists have refused to meet their €20m asking price. Fortunately, Los Blancos have offered them a chance to negotiate that price, and Ajax officials are keen to take them up on that.

Odegaard impressed in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Ajax, and all the signs suggest he could end up at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the very near future.

AC Milan Eye €50m Deal for Malcom as Sporting Director Meets With Agent

AC Milan are on the lookout for some new attacking stars to help restore the Rossoneri to their former glory. The likes of Richarlison and Gerard Deulofeu have been linked, but Milan want just one man - Malcom.

Calciomercato state that the Serie A side are desperate to lure him away from Barcelona, but may have a problem meeting their €50m asking price. This is backed up by Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that director of football Leonardo met with Malcom's representatives to find out whether a deal could be reached.

A loan with a right to purchase looks to be a likely solution, and they must now work to convince Malcom that a move to Milan would be right for him.

Man City Join Man Utd in Race for £87m-Rated Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes is a wanted man. The midfielder has been linked with Manchester United as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's massive squad overhaul, however, their path to sign him just got a whole lot tougher.

According to The Sun, cross-town rivals Manchester City have entered the fray, and they have stepped up their pursuit of the 24-year-old. Sporting director Hugo Viana has flown to Manchester to meet City's Txiki Begiristain to discuss the possibility of negotiating a discount on his £87m release clause.

Fernandes wants the move to the Premier League, but United may have to act soon if they want to win him over.

Napoli Ready to Sell Lorenzo Insigne as Premier League Giants Prepare for Bidding War

The transfer saga surrounding Lorenzo Insigne has been going on for as long as most of us can remember. However, it looks like we could finally be nearing the end, as the Napoli man is said to have grown frustrated with life at San Paolo.

Corriere dello Sport state that Insigne's relationships with both Carlo Ancelotti and the fans have completely broken down following Napoli's Europa League elimination at the hands of Arsenal. The Partenopei are ready to part ways with him, and there is no shortage of suitors.

Liverpool, Chelsea and United are all said to be considering launching bids of over €70m, but they could face competition from both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. It won't be easy, but it looks like somebody could finally lure Insigne away from Napoli.

Philippe Coutinho's Chelsea Move Hinging on Decision Over Blues' Transfer Ban

Philippe Coutinho's time at Barcelona looks to be nearing its end, and a return to the Premier League seems almost inevitable. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Brazilian as a replacement for Eden Hazard if he joins Real Madrid, but their transfer ban could scupper their plans. The Blues are so determined to sign Coutinho that, according to Sport, the only thing that will stop Coutinho turning out for Chelsea next season is their impending transfer ban. If they cannot get their ban frozen, they will almost certainly sign the Brazilian, given Hazard seems close to joining Los Blancos. If FIFA refuse to delay the punishment, Coutinho may be forced to stay at Camp Nou, even though his relationship with the fans seems to be crumbling with each passing day.

PSG Monitor Raphael Varane Situation & Consider Summer Bid



Raphael Varane's future could be one of the major talking points of the summer. Rumours have emerged suggesting he is ready to leave Real Madrid in search of a new challenge, and he would certainly have plenty of options to choose from.

One of which is PSG who, according to reliable fan page Paris United, are now closely monitoring his situation, in case Los Blancos accept defeat in their attempts to retain him.

The 25-year-old has already tasted glory in La Liga and the Champions League, and even added the World Cup to his trophy cabinet last summer. Could it be time to test himself elsewhere?