Wayne Rooney is still capable of dazzling us all.
The DC United star forward gave his club a one-goal lead against the Columbus Crew when he scored on a free kick in the 27th minute of Wednesday's contest.
AMAZING FREEKICK FROM WAZZA! @WayneRooney— D.C. United (@dcunited) April 25, 2019
1-0 DCU!#DCU pic.twitter.com/EMNxVgmYBE
Rooney's shot fizzed through a wall of Crew defenders before sneaking by Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
The goal marked Rooney's fifth of the 2019 MLS campaign.