The 3 Ways Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona Can Be Crowned La Liga Champions This Weekend

April 25, 2019

It promises to be an exciting weekend in La Liga as Barcelona look to become the third team from Europe's top five leagues to be crowned as champions, following in the footsteps of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

By the time they kick-off against Levante on Saturday evening they'll have a much clearer picture of what result they need to a lift a fourth La Liga title in five years, but it all depends on what Atlético Madrid can muster earlier in the day against Real Valladolid.

Here's a rundown of the three ways that Barcelona can be crowned as Champions this weekend.

If Atlético Madrid Win

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

If Diego Simeone's side, as they're expected to do, get all three points against Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon, then all the pressure will be on Barcelona to turn over Levante in the evening.


Only matching Atlético's win would ensure that they still become champions at full-time at the Camp Nou, but it won't be a formality for Barcelona as Levante are fighting to break clear of the relegation battle in Spain's top flight.


If Atlético Madrid win: Barcelona need 3 points to become champions.

If Atlético Madrid Draw

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

If a struggling Valladolid side, who are owned by former Barça and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo, can muster up a result on the road to Atlético this weekend then simply matching the result at the Metropolitano will be enough to decide the league title.


Although Barcelona can't go into full party mode before they host Levante, the pressure will be off to grind out a win knowing that all they have to do is pick up one point against the Granotas.


If Atlético Madrid draw: Barcelona need 1 point or better to become champions.

If Atlético Madrid Lose

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

If the unthinkable happens and Atlético Madrid lose against Real Valladolid this weekend - striker Enes Ünal has been involved in three goals in his last three games after all - then Barcelona will be crowned as champions before a ball has even been kicked in Catalonia.


Atlético have only lost five games all season, while only Manchester City and Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Los Rojiblancos in Europe's top five leagues, but another loss this weekend would end any faint hopes of a grandstand finish in La Liga, handing Barcelona their 26th league title.

If Atlético Madrid lose: Barcelona are Champions!

