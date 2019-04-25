Arsenal Unwilling to Entertain Emile Smith Rowe Offers Amid RB Leipzig & Premier League Interest

Arsenal will reject any permanent or loan offers with an option to buy for Emile Smith Rowe in the summer with the Gunners keen on retaining the youngster for next season.

Smith Rowe is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig but has struggled for first team football after a groin injury he picked up last year has hampered his opportunities.

The 18-year-old did make his Leipzig debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg on 13 April but is still some way off full fitness, after the injury has kept him sidelined for longer than was originally anticipated.

Despite only making his debut this month, the Bundesliga side are eager to bring the Englishman back to Germany next season, having been impressed with his attitude and performances in training since joining from Arsenal in January.

However, Football.London claim that Unai Emery's side will not consider any offers for Smith Rowe this summer and are keen to bring him back to the Emirates with the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus and Denis Suarez set to return to Barcelona after his ill-fated loan spell in north London.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

With two players of similar styles to Smith Rowe leaving at the end of the season, it opens the door for the youngster to force his way into the advanced midfield role in the team where Smith Rowe has impressed for the Gunners.

The report claims the midfielder wouldn't oppose a return to Leipzig, who will be managed by Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann next season, while there is also supposed interest from rival Premier League sides for the 18-year-old.