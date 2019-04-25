Chelsea Release Statement Following Eden Hazard's Omission From PFA Team of the Year

Chelsea have released a somewhat bizarre statement following Eden Hazard's omission from the PFA team of the year, arguing that the Belgian was hard done by not to make the cut.

The team - as voted for by Premier League players themselves - included a forward line of Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, with no room for the likes of Hazard, nor the league's joint top scorers Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That is despite the Belgian enjoying an excellent personal season in which he has hit 16 Premier League goals, with his further 13 assists putting him atop the overall goal contribution charts.

🔵 x6

🔴 x4



And Paul Pogba.



What do you make of the Team of the Year? 🤔 #PFATOTY pic.twitter.com/RHJnCjyykI — 90min (@90min_Football) April 25, 2019

Few would have argued with his inclusion had he made the lineup, but his fellow professionals ultimately deemed that there were other more influential attackers, and that seems to have ruffled the feathers somewhat at Chelsea.

They put out an article on their official website shortly after the team was named on Thursday, outlining the statistics behind the 28-year-old's season.

"Our no.10 is enjoying an outstanding season full of eye-catching moments and his non-selection is being widely described as a surprise omission," it reads.

"Certainly his headline statistics from the current season cannot have counted against him when the votes were cast."

🤔 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 25, 2019

While Hazard has been a hugely influential figure at Chelsea, both Mane and Sterling - who made the 11 - have netted more Premier League goals this term.

Both players are also key figures in potent attacking forces, and central to one of the highest quality title races we have seen in the Premier League era, so it's not too difficult to see why each won more votes.

Incidentally, reports emerged on Thursday that the Belgian's move to Real Madrid could be closer than ever, with a £100m transfer fee being touted. Some skeptics may even suggest Chelsea's public statement is a late attempt to curry favour with the forward as Madrid circle.