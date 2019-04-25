Diego Simeone Puts Dampener on Summer Transfer Rumours Surrounding Antoine Griezmann

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Diego Simeone has stressed it is vital that Atletico Madrid keep hold of Antione Griezmann beyond the summer, calling the striker the 'future' of the club.

Griezmann scored his 15th La Liga goal of the season in Los Rojiblancos' 3-2 victory over Valencia on Wednesday to put Barcelona's title celebrations on hold until at least the weekend.

Despite announcing his decision to stay with the club during a live television show entitled 'La Decision' last summer, constant links to the Catalan side that have caused uncertainty among Atletico supporters. However, Simeone insisted that the Frenchman is crucial for the club going forward and that he hopes to see the 28-year-old lineup at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.

"A very important player for the present and the future of the club and the team," he said, via Mundo Deportivo"He is one of the captains and we hope that next season he will have an intense season like now."

Regardless of being tied down to a long-term contract in the Spanish capital until 2023, the rumours persist around the World Cup winner's future, whose release clause is set to drop from €200m to €120m on 1st July. 


Atletico are currently nine points off leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table with four matches left to play, but even if Simeone's side win their next match against Valladolid on Saturday, Ernesto Valverde's side can claim the title by beating Leganes at home.

Griezmann has already matched his 2017/18 league assists total with nine, but is still still four goals short of his overall goals tally of last season, when he notched 19 in 32 matches.

