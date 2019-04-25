Everton & West Ham to Reignite Interest in Moussa Marega After Impressive UCL Showings for Porto

Porto striker Moussa Marega has been attracting interest from all over the continent in recent months, and reports from Portugal claim both West Ham and Everton could reignite their previous interest and start a bidding war over the Malian.

Both clubs were rumoured to be in for the 28-year-old in the summer, but Porto's lofty price tag - thought to be in the region of €40m - was believed to have turned off any Premier League interest.

He has gone on to have another strikingly impressive campaign in Portugal, however, scoring 19 goals in 42 appearances and he has shown what he can do on Europe's biggest stage, with six goals in nine Champions League appearances.





He terrorised Liverpool in the quarter-finals, and although he didn't have the best of times in front of goal as his side eventually lost 6-1 on aggregate, Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha say (via Sport Witness) that the spotlight may have served to catch the eye of both sides yet again.

He signed a new deal back in the summer, and although he has further cemented his status as their key man up front, their price tag isn't believed to have changed, and it is believed that €40m is no longer seen as an excessive fee by the interested parties.

West Ham are long reported to have been chasing a new striker. Javier Hernandez has had an unreliable campaign due to injuries, while the same can be said to a greater extent for Andy Carroll, while Marko Arnautovic has been heavily linked with an exit.





Roma's Edin Dzeko was linked as one possible solution, but now it looks as if that may not happen, it stands to reason that the Hammers could turn to one of the continent's most prolific goalscorers in Marega.

In the case of Everton, it seems less likely given that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made the striking slot his own, but with Cenk Tosun's future in doubt and Richarlison reverting to a role on the wing, they may require some strength in depth up front.

Of course, it's all speculation surrounding Marega at this stage, but given his track record and European experience, he would certainly be a quality signing for either side - albeit a pricey one if his €40m tag is anything to go by.