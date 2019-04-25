Inter vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Recently crowned Serie A champions Juventus will face Inter for the 204th time in their history this weekend, as Luciano Spalletti's side look to cement their place in the Champions League places with a win this weekend.

The Bianconeri have struggled on the road in recent weeks, winning just two games away from home since the start of last month, but Saturday's hosts haven't won as the home team at San Siro since they edged past SPAL on March 10.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 27 April What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? bet365/DAZN Referee? N/A

Team News

Not too much has changed for Inter personnel wise as Šime Vrsaljko remains their only notable absentee through injury, although Marcelo Brozović is also a doubt.

Mauro Icardi could be in line to return to the starting lineup this weekend after being dropped for Lautaro Martínez during the club's 1-1 draw with AS Roma last week.

For Juventus, Mattia Perin, Mario Mandžukić and Sami Khedira remain sidelined for the rest of the season, while Martín Cáceres could be rushed back from injury in time for their journey east to Milan.





There has been no official word on Paulo Dybala's fitness after he was forced to miss their most recent game against Fiorentina, but the Italian press suggests that the Argentine won't return until after their match with Inter.

Predicted Lineups

Internazionale Handanović; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Škriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Gagliardini, Nainggolan; Politano, Perišić, Icardi. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Bonucci, Sandro; Can, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Kean, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

Inter and Juventus have faced each other 203 times over the years, more common than any other fixture in both clubs' respective histories, with the Bianconeri coming out on top on 97 occasions compared to the Nerazzurri's 57.

Over their last 10 games, which includes their two-legged semi-final in the Coppa Italia during the 2015/16 season, Juventus again come out on top with six wins, while there have only been two draws between the two sides.

Recent Form

Saturday's hosts have been very hot and cold since the turn of the year, but their six wins in Serie A have helped to keep Inter on course for another shot in the Champions League next season, although they've been dumped out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

Juventus, meanwhile, have also had their run in Europe and Italy's domestic cup brought to an abrupt end, but last week's win over Fiorentina ensured that they were crowned Serie A champions for an eighth straight season.

Internazionale Juventus Inter 1-1 Roma (20/04) Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina (20/04) Frosinone 1-3 Inter (14/04) Juventus 1-2 Ajax (16/04) Inter 0-0 Atalanta (07/04) SPAL 2-1 Juventus (13/04) Genoa 0-4 Inter (03/04) Ajax 1-1 Juventus (10/04) Inter 0-1 Lazio (31/03) Juventus 2-1 AC Milan (06/04)

Prediction

It could be easy for Juventus to take their foot off the gas now they've secured the Serie A title, something which has happened at times over the last few years.

But the Bianconeri don't have any other competitions to focus their attention on this season, and manager Massimiliano Allegri will demand that his side don't let up just because the rest of the campaign is going to be a formality.

Inter meanwhile do have things to play for, as defeat this weekend could see Milan, Roma and Atalanta move to within three points of them with just four games left to play.

Even though Inter do need a result, however, Juventus should have enough to get the better of their opponents in this weekend's Derby d'Italia.

Prediction: Inter 1-2 Juventus