Liverpool 'Eager' to Hand Joel Matip New Deal After String of Impressive Performances

Liverpool are reported to be keen to tie down centre-back Joel Matip to a new contract, having seemingly been convinced by his performances alongside Virgil van Dijk since the turn of the year.

The Cameroon international signed from Schalke in 2016, and though he was initially an important part of the Reds first team, the signing of Van Dijk last January and the emergence of Joe Gomez as a central defender at the beginning of the season left him on the sidelines.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He persevered, however, and after Gomez was struck with a prolonged spell on the sidelines at the tail end of 2018, Matip stepped in, and has since proven himself as a more than capable option at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's defence.

The four-year deal he signed back in 2016 expires next summer, however, and Football Insider report that Liverpool are 'eager' to avoid losing him on a free, owing to his impressive recent displays.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The outlet cites a 'Liverpool source' in saying the club are prepared to offer him new terms, and that Matip will likely have a decision to make on his future before too long.

Should he decide against new terms, it seems highly likely that he could leave this summer. Last month it was reported that the 27-year-old could be used as a makeweight to land Borussia Dortmund's Matthias Ginter, so it does seem as if his future is far from certain.

MASSIVE display from Joel Matip yesterday. 💪 pic.twitter.com/2CtXauvx5L — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 22, 2019

Gomez recently returned from injury, and though he has appeared twice as a substitute, he has so far failed to dislodge Matip and reclaim his place at the centre of defence. How that one plays out over the Reds' exciting conclusion to the season could tell a lot about where Matip's long-term future lies.