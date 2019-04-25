Liverpool Handed Champions League Coefficient Boost Ahead of Seeding for 2019/20 Campaign

Liverpool are guaranteed to be in at least pot two in the UEFA Champions League seeding for the 2019/20 season, after sealing second spot in the Premier League and reaching the semi finals in Europe.

It's easy to forget now, considering their exploits since, but the Reds were put in a relative group of death at the start of this season's Champions League campaign, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

That was because, despite reaching the 2018 final against Real Madrid, they were confined to pot three in the tournament's seeding process, with only the 22nd-highest coefficiency ranking. These coefficiency rankings are amassed by domestic and European success from the previous five seasons.

But next season, according to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp's side will have no such problem, with passage to at least pot two now guaranteed, with the Merseyside outfit currently sitting pretty at 11th in the rankings list.

Indeed, that is the worst possible outcome for the Reds, with the opportunity to rise to pot one available to them through winning the Premier League or the Champions League, both of which they retain a good chance of doing.

ICYMI - a pretty two sided PFA Team of the Year... https://t.co/gBISg7lFri — 90min (@90min_Football) April 25, 2019

Pot one contains the winners of Europe's top six leagues - which would currently mean Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG and Zenit St Petersburg - as well as the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

As it stands, Klopp's men would reside in pot two, alongside Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Napoli.

