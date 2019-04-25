Manchester City Break Incredible New Goals Record With Win at Old Trafford

In a record-breaking title race that has seen Manchester City and Liverpool break records all over the record shop, Manchester City have broken yet another (you guessed it) record, as they recorded a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Record-breaking stuff.

The victory puts them a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with three matches remaining, and as we head into the final hat-trick of matches, it remains a case of who will blink first; Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Amid all the bedlam that saw City bounce back from Champions League failure to register crucial league victories against Tottenham and United, however, one stat was brushed over: City have now scored more goals in all competitions than any other English top-flight side has ever managed in a single season.

Remarkably, Leroy Sane's strike to double their lead against their bitter rivals was their 157th in just 55 games all competitions. They're averaging a goal every three games, because that's fair on everyone else.

157 - Manchester City have scored 157 goals in all competitions this season, the most by any side in English top-flight history, overtaking their own record from 2013-14. Entertainers. #MUNMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2019

The previous record was held by...drumroll please...Manchester City! In what should serve as a good omen, they scored 156 goals on their way to winning the 2013/14 Premier League ahead of Liverpool.

With just three league matches remaning, City know that if they can keep up their scoring form and win against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton, they will become the first side to retain a Premier League title in a decade.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Liverpool, of course, will do their best to follow them all the way and keep the pressure on. Should they emerge victorious against bottom side Huddersfield on Friday, City will head to Burnley burdened with the knowledge that a win is absolutely essential if they are to reclaim their crown.