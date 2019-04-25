Michy Batshuayi Set to Leave Crystal Palace This Summer Upon Expiry of Chelsea Loan Deal

Crystal Palace are not going to take up the option to make Michy Batshuayi's loan deal permanent this summer, with the Belgium international set to return to parent club Chelsea.

Batshuayi joined the south London side in January following an equally disappointing loan spell at Valencia during the first half of the season and has only scored two goals for Palace since arriving at the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Belgian tabloid Het Nieuwsblad revealed that the Eagles hesitated for weeks before signing the 25-year-old and ultimately the club have decided that it is in their best interests not to pursue a longer-term agreement for the centre forward.

It has been claimed by the paper that Batshuayi is ‘having a good time’ at Selhurst Park but manager Roy Hodgson has not been entirely convinced by the striker and is keen to move him on when his loan deal expires in June.

Batshuayi has only found the net against Leicester City and Burnley and is yet to score in front of the Palace home fans, having got both of his goals on the road.

Hodgson has now acted, dropping the forward for his Belgium teammate Christian Benteke in the last two games, with the former Aston Villa and Liverpool marksman getting on the scoresheet in their surprising 3-2 victory away at Arsenal last Sunday.

That result secured the side's place in the Premier League next season, giving the Palace boss an opportunity to start thinking about his squad ahead of the new campaign - which will be their sixth consecutive season in the top flight.