Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Wants to Make Sure He Has the 'Right Characters' at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is learning more about which players are 'willing to sacrifice' themselves for the cause after seeing his Manchester United side slip to their seventh loss in nine matches.

Wednesday's defeat to Manchester City saw the Red Devils lose further ground in their bid for a top four finish, with the club coming under massive criticism for some lacklustre showings in recent weeks.

Having taken temporary charge of the club following Jose Mourinho's sacking, the Norwegian guided the club to a Premier League record 26 points from his first ten matches, however, since then the club have faltered in every aspect. As such, the United boss is now beginning to 'learn' which players have what it takes to move the club forward, as the Old Trafford outfit begin to plan for a summer of change.

"You need to think long term, but you learn about players more and more," he said via Sky Sports.

"Whether they've gone into a comfort zone, and who will be willing to sacrifice to take us forward? That's what I'm finding out, and those are the ones you want to continue with. You could see today some of the hunger, what it meant to them, but you have to do that every single game."

The coming transfer window will provide Solskjaer with the perfect opportunity to reshuffle his pack, and the 46-year-old wants to begin pre-season with the right group at his disposal.

He added: "[I want to be sure] when we come back pre-season that I have the right characters in and around. When you are Man Utd, the highlight will be on you, the headlines, so you've got to make sure you come into work every day, and [give] the effort they gave today, that's your duty."