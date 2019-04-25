Romelu Lukaku Reveals Why He Rejected Juventus in 2014 & Opens Up on His Dream to Play in Serie A

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Juventus in 2014 when he was pushing for a permanent move away from Chelsea.

The Belgium international was coming off the back of loan spells with West Brom and Everton when the Bianconeri, who had Antonio Conte in charge, declared their interest.

But Lukaku wasn't convinced by the offer from Turin and instead opted to rejoin Everton on a permanent basis that summer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"In 2014 when I was leaving Chelsea, I could have joined Juventus," Lukaku told the Signori Del Calcio show, quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio. "The Bianconeri had come forward, but something didn’t convince me. I said no and Everton acquired me, the next day Conte left the team."

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Italy over the last few months as he continues to be unsettled at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest once again from Juventus, as well as Inter, and when quizzed about his future Lukaku didn't shy away from talking up a move to Serie A once again.

"Playing in Italy would be a dream for me, I already know a few Italian words since my brother [Jordan] has been at Lazio for many years," he added. 

"At the moment I’m focused on the present, which is Manchester United and reaching fourth place which is the objective we set for the season."

Lukaku is one of a handful of players who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with Paul Pogba another high-profile signing who could be axed as a result of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's transfer policy at the end of the season.

      Modal message