Roy Keane Warns of Liverpool-Style Title Drought at Man Utd as Club Legend Rants at Derby Defeat

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has warned of a potential Liverpool-esque title drought at his old club, while claiming current manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer could meet the same fate as José Mourinho by being thrown "under the bus" by the players at Old Trafford.

The 47-year-old was speaking before and after Manchester United's defeat to rivals City on Wednesday, where goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané saw Pep Guardiola's side return to the top of the Premier League table.

Keane suggested that the current crop of players will be quick to throw first-team manager Solkjaer "under the bus" if their form doesn't improve, while the former Republic of Ireland international also brought the club's lack of leadership into question.

"It doesn't matter whether you're playing for Manchester United or Altrincham. You have to be up for every game of football," Keane told Sky Sports.





"I don't fall for this carry on that there will be a brilliant reaction from this set of players. These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole. Leopards don't change their spots.

"We spoke about leaders and characters - I just don't think they have enough of them. These young players need examples around the club and that's the big question mark.

"I think there are talented players in there but who's going to lead them? Who's going to get them through this tough period? There's no quick fix."

Keane also singled out midfielder Paul Pogba for his failure to shoulder any responsibility during Manchester United poor run of form this season, claiming that the Frenchman is proving to be a "big problem" for the decision makers at Old Trafford.

"The guy is a talented boy, but we're saying the same thing over and over again," he added. "The number of times we've seen him in games where he is not sprinting or running back. He's a big problem for United.

"He's a senior player, played in big competitions and won big trophies. I don't think he leads by example, from what I see."





Keane later hinted that the Red Devils could go the way of rivals Liverpool, who are currently 29 years without a top flight title, after an extended period of dominance in the 1970s and 80s.

He said: "When we were playing, if anyone had said Liverpool would go 30 years without winning the league, they’d have thought you need locking up! United, the years soon go by, and unless there’s an improvement…

"If you invite me back next year, hopefully I’ll still have a job at Forest, you’ll be having the same conversation."