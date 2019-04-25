Samuel Umtiti Prepared to Snub Transfer Interest & See Out Remainder of Contract With Barcelona

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has told his agents that he wants to stay at Camp Nou next season despite offers from across Europe offering regular first-team football.

The France international was cemented in Barcelona's defence before a knee injury forced him out of the squad, allowing his compatriot Clément Lenglet to walk into the starting line up where he's largely stayed ever since.

A number of clubs in the Premier League have made it known that they want to sign Umtiti at the end of the season, but L'Equipe (via Sport) claim the defender will turn his nose up at the offers to see out the remainder of his contract in Catalonia.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Le Parisien adds to the story, claiming that Umtiti has told Barcelona to reject any offer for him as he believes leaving the soon-to-be La Liga champions would be a step down in his career.

Umtiti has made 96 appearances for Barcelona since arriving in a £22.5m deal from French giants Olympique Lyonnais three years ago, where he's scored two goals and claimed an assist as well as lifted six major honours.

But the defender has only been able to make 12 appearances in La Liga this season due to his problems with fitness, failing to play in back-to-back league matches since the start of the campaign.

Umtiti still has a deal with Barcelona until 2023, having agreed to a new long-term extension last summer which includes a reported €500m release clause, and he's determined to remain at the club for the remainder of that contract.

