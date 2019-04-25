Tottenham Kit Leak: Images of New Away Shirt for 2019/2020 Season Shared Online

Images of the potential new Tottenham away kit for the coming 2019/20 season have been leaked online as the club look ahead to their first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are set to don new attire for their trips away from their new ground, with the first images of what Harry Kane and co could be sporting on their travels shared on Twitter.

Via reliable Spurs' fan page Daily Hotspur, the new away strip bares vague resemblance to the current season's away goalkeeper kit, with an all dark purple design featuring lighter shades of the colour on the sleeves and neckline.

The colour scheme has been a regular feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side in recent times, with their third strip featuring a similar colour range while the training kits have all featured elements of purple this season.

Tottenham extended their shirt sponsorship deal with insurance group AIA until the end of the 2021/22 season, and the sponsor remains alongside the Nike designed shirt, who Spurs signed a 15-year-deal with at the back end of last season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As is usual with leaks such as this, the club have neither confirmed or denied that this is to be the new away strip, however, Daily Hotspur are usually very reliable when it comes to matters closely associated with the side.

For now the club will focus on Premier League action as they continue to fight for a top four spot, with Pochettino and his players desperate to be wearing their new kits in Champions League matches next season.