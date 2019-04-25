Where Man City Could Drop Points as Liverpool Pray for Late Slip Up in Premier League Title Race

Liverpool fans saw their best chance of winning a first league title in 29 years slip away on Wednesday night as Manchester United failed to do their fiercest rivals a favour by taking points off Manchester City in the potentially season-defining Manchester derby.

City moved back to the top of the Premier League as a result of the 2-0 win at Old Trafford, with both they and Liverpool now having played the same number of games.

Three more wins in the remaining fixtures would therefore see Pep Guardiola's City become the first team to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United in 2009.

Hope isn't dead for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's team know that winning their three remaining fixtures, against Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves, will at least keep the pressure firmly on the leaders and be ready to pounce on any City slip up in the final weeks of the season.

But where could City now drop points? All it takes is one draw to open the door again.

Burnley (a)

City's next fixture is a tough one, away at Burnley. The Clarets are one of the Premier League's form teams after winning three of their last four games and holding Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in the other. They also went on an eight-game unbeaten run from December to February.

What's more, Burnley have the impressive record of beating the reigning champions at least once every season in which they have been a Premier League club. That includes beating Manchester United in 2009/10, City in 2014/15, Leicester in 2016/17 and Chelsea in 2017/18.

They didn't manage a win against City earlier this season and could yet do it. That being said, Sean Dyche's side were battered 5-0 when the teams met at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Leicester City (h)

Liverpool fans will be looking to former manager Brendan Rodgers to do them one more favour on 6 May.

After Burnley, City play host to Leicester in their penultimate game. Assuming the leaders have beaten Burnley, that is Liverpool's next hope for a slip up as the Foxes have caused City problems in the recent past, and notably this season.

During the 2015/16 season, Leicester thrashed City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium after drawing 0-0 at home. City were then thumped 4-2 by Leicester in Guardiola's first year in England.

This season, the pair have already met twice, once in the EFL Cup. It took a penalty shootout before Leicester were beaten in that game, while Leicester actually won 2-1 in the Premier League fixture on Boxing Day after a late winner from Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira.

Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

City's final game of the season will then be against Brighton on 12 May. A result favourable to Liverpool appears far less likely in that one, although at least it wouldn't be out of the question. With Brighton not yet safe from relegation, Chris Hughton's side may still need at least a point on the final day to guarantee survival.

While Brighton are in a wretched run of form (having lost five of their last six league games) they did put up a solid showing against City in the FA Cup final back at the start of April. However, they still lost that day courtesy of an early Gabriel Jesus goal.