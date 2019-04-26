Bayern Midfielder Thiago Gives His Verdict on Liverpool's Champions League Chances

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara believes Liverpool are 'clear favourites' to win the Champions League - alongside their semi-finals opponents Barcelona.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool at the round of 16 stage, with the first leg finishing 0-0 and Liverpool winning the second leg 3-1.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Spanish international claims that the Reds have a strong chance of becoming European champions.





"With Manchester City eliminated, Barca and Liverpool are clear favourites for me," he told Goal.





Thiago says that Bayern did not perform to their capabilities in their Champions League tie against the Merseyside club.





"We lacked many things. Heart, courage, football. If you want to be successful against such an opponent, you have to focus more and give 100 per cent.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

"I did not like our performance in the first leg. It is very difficult to play at Anfield, but we were too defensive.





"Sure, you get a 0-0, you defend well but nothing happened in front of the opponent's goal. We did not play well in both legs."

Liverpool visit the Camp Nou in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona next Wednesday before the return leg takes place at Anfield on 7 May.