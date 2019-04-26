Brighton vs Newcastle: Chris Hughton's Best Available Seagulls Lineup

Brighton will be hoping to end a poor run of form when they face Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chris Hughton side are without a win in six and their draw at Wolves is their only point since the second week in March.

After this match, the Seagulls visit Arsenal and host Manchester City, so this is their best chance of winning another game this season.

Only three points separate them from 18th placed Cardiff, so this is a match they cannot afford to lose.

Here's how Hughton could set his side out for this important encounter with the Magpies.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Mathew Ryan (GK) - He may have shipped 11 goals in the last five league games but Ryan has had a good season. He's Brighton's undisputed number one and will feature again here.

Martin Montoya (RB) - The summer arrival from Valencia has been left out of three of the past five squads but started the past 14 games before that and played well at Tottenham on Tuesday.

Shane Duffy (CB) - A threat in both boxes, Duffy has scored five goals this season and is one of the first names on the manager's team sheet.

Lewis Dunk (CB) - With Bruno in and out of the starting XI, Dunk has been the team captain for the majority of the season. He never lets his side down and always gives 100% for the cause. Him and Duffy were brilliant against Spurs on Tuesday and didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Bernardo (LB) - The 23-year-old has shared the left back spot with Gaetan Bong for parts of the 2018/19 campaign but has made the position his own lately - starting the last eight games.

Midfielders

Dale Stephens (CM) - One of the players who helped Albion get promoted from the Championship, Stephens has clocked 2,307 minutes this season and will run through brick walls to keep them up.

Yves Bissouma (CM) - While Pascal Gross and the injured Davy Propper create things for Brighton, Bissouma does all the dirty work in the middle of the park. The Mali international keeps things simple, completing 81% of his passes this season.





Pascal Gross (CM) - A hamstring injury sidelined the 27-year-old for five games and Brighton missed his scheming. Gross has completed 90 minutes in the last two games as he works his way back to full fitness, and if Brighton are going to break their scoring duck he will play a pivotal role in it.

Forwards

Anthony Knockaert (RW) - His temperament can be called into question but his quality can't. Knockaert has contributed to a quarter his team's goals this season and they missed him when he was suspended.





Glenn Murray (ST) - The 35-year-old is Brighton's top scorer. He's found the back of the net 11 times this season, but is without a goal since last month. He was rested in the last game but should start ahead of Florin Andone here.





Solly March (LW) - Having been at the club for eight years, staying up will mean more to March than most players at the club. He's enjoyed a good season so far and will give his all to ensure Brighton preserve their Premier League status.