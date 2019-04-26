Burnley vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City make the short trip to Burnley on Sunday knowing they could take one more giant step towards back-to-back Premier League titles.

With just three matches remaining for the Citizens, the trip to Turf Moor arguably provides Pep Guardiola's men with their toughest test left of the season, with a home tie against Leicester and an away tie at Brighton to follow.

After beating Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, City now sit one place and one point above nearest challengers Liverpool at the league's summit.

Meanwhile, Burnley are all but certain of playing Premier League football next season after claiming a hard fought 2-2 draw away at Chelsea in their last fixture.

Here's 90min's preview of this potentially title-deciding clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28 April What Time Is Kick Off? 14:05 (BST) Where Is it Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Following his side's excellent draw at Stamford Bridge, Sean Dyche has a fully fit squad available as the Clarets look to spoil City's party and swing the advantage in Liverpool's favour.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne sat out of the Citizens' 2-0 win over Manchester United in midweek after he hobbled off in their previous victory over Tottenham, and hopes of a return from fitness before the end of the season look bleak.

Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho are doubts due to knocks picked up in the 2-0 United win, but Guardiola still has most of his senior squad at his disposal, with Benjamin Mendy back and fit after a long spell out on the sidelines.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.



Head to Head Record





These two clubs have locked horns 100 times in all competitions, with Sunday's visitors holding the strong advantage over their north west rivals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City could record their 50th win over the Clarets with victory, while the Turf Moor outfit have mustered 29 victories in their previous encounters, many of which came when City, well, weren't good.

Remarkably, since 1974, City have lost just once against Burnley in 21 outings, a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor back in March 2015 - and have scored 22 goals in the last seven meetings since then.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The clubs last faced off in the Premier League last October, with City thumping Dyche's side 5-0 at the Etihad before repeating the scoreline at the same stadium just three months later in the FA Cup.

Recent Form

City have been nothing short of destructive since losing away at Newcastle at the end of January, with 11 Premier League consecutive wins taking them within touching distance of a successive top flight title.

Their 2-0 defeat of United on Wednesday was preceded by a 1-0 home success over top four hopefuls Tottenham with the club conceding just once in their last five top flight clashes.

The Clarets have failed to maintain their excellent form from last season, with the current campaign leaving a lot to be desired after a miserable start. Since then their form picked up, and they have relied on some vital home victories to see them safe, barring a remarkable turnaround in wins and goals scored for Cardiff.

A solid showing at Stamford Bridge earned them a valuable point, while wins over Wolves and Cardiff in their last three home games could give them confidence ahead of the visit of City.

Here's a look at how both sides have fared in their last five matches in all competitions:

Burnley Manchester City Chelsea 2-2 Burnley (22/4) Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (24/4) Burnley 2-0 Cardiff (13/4) Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham (20/4)

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley (6/4) Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (17/4)

Burnley 2-0 Wolves (30/3) Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City (14/4)

Burnley 1-2 Leicester (16/3) Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City (9/4)

Prediction





With Liverpool playing on Friday, all eyes in the red half of Merseyside will be fixated on Sunday's clash. City have favourable games between now and the end of the season, with the match at Turf Moor arguably the toughest of the bunch.

27 - @sterling7 has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English player this season (17 goals, 10 assists). Marvellous. #PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/cmui4AumWa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2019

Even still, we're talking about a Guardiola side that can play wherever, whenever and against whoever, yet still put in the performance levels required to gain a result.

Burnley will be resilient, have no doubt about that, but you will always back City to play without fear and go for the jugular, especially with a Premier League title on the line.