Crystal Palace Consider Move For Birmingham Striker Che Adams in Bid to Solve Striker Woes

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Birmingham City forward Che Adams this summer, in a bid to solve their striking issues.

The Evening Standard report that the south London club have taken note of Adams' impressive goalscoring record in the Championship this season, where he has scored 22 goals.

Adams has formed a deadly strike partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz but could be keen on a move after Birmingham were docked nine points earlier in the season, jeopardising any chances of a promotion push.

Palace's strikers have struggled in front of goal all season, with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi managing just four Premier League goals between them.

Batshuayi joined the club in January on loan after an unsuccessful spell at Spanish club Valencia and it remains unclear as to whether Palace will look to secure a permanent deal in the summer. When Batshuayi joined the Eagles there was no clause to make the move permanent, leaving him staring down the barrel of a return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.


At just 22 years old, Adams' goalscoring record at Championship level has been impressive and he has already racked up over 50 career goals, with an offer of around £15m likely enough to tempt Birmingham to part with their star asset.

While Adams does have three years remaining on his contract, Birmingham's point deduction was in relation to profitability rules, and they could be willing to cash in on such a sought-after player to ease any financial concerns. 

Adams first came to wider football world's attention in 2015, during a League Cup semi final second leg playing for Sheffield United against Tottenham – where he came off the bench to score two goals in three minutes in a 3-2 aggregate defeat for the Blades.

      Modal message