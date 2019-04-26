Emiliano Sala's father, Horacio, has died of a heart attack at his home in Progreso, Argentina, three months after his son was killed in a tragic plane crash.

According to The Guardian, the mayor of Progreso, Julio Muller, confirmed to the radio station La Red that Horacio Sala had passed away from a "heart issue."

“The partner of Horacio called me at five in the morning. The doctors were already there. When he left his home, he had already died,” Muller said. “He could never get over Emi’s death.”

In a statement to BBC, Cardiff City said the club offered its "deepest condolences" to Sala's friends and family.

"They are very much in the thoughts of us all at this difficult time," a spokesman said.

The news comes just over three months after Emiliano tragically died in a plane crash in the English Channel. The Argentine striker was flying back from Nantes to his new home of Cardiff, just two days after completing a club-record $19 million transfer.

Emiliano's body was recovered on Feb. 8 after a private rescue team took over the search for the missing plane.

The pilot, David Ibbotson, has not yet been found.