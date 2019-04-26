FA Youth Cup: 5 of Liverpool's Brightest Young Talents as the Reds Beat Man City to Trophy

Liverpool overcame Manchester City on penalties to win their first FA Youth Cup in 12 years on Thursday, and in doing so signalled what could be a very promising future for a number of young stars.

It won't be easy for any of the Under-18s to make a breakthrough, especially if the Reds continue to perform at the heights of European football as they are doing now. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown it can be done, and although most of the side probably won't make it (that's just statistics), there are certainly a few in with more than a fighting chance.

A brilliant TEAM performance and #LFCU18s battle well to win 5-3 on penalties. 🙌#FAYouthCup winners. 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/vLDOmQpXKV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 25, 2019

Here, we've had a look at five of the most promising talents from the FA Youth Cup winning side.

Bobby Duncan

Striker Bobby Duncan wasn't even born when his cousin, one Steven George Gerrard, lifted the FA Cup for the first time in 2001. 17 years on, he scored the all-important long-range (Gerrard-esque?) equaliser that would give his side the platform to lift a cup of their own.

Of all the talents kicking about in the Melwood youth ranks, Duncan shines arguably shines the brightest, with a remarkable 24 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions. Having allowed the forward to leave for Merseyside two years ago, City must now be kicking themselves.

Paul Glatzel

Paul Glatzel (18) scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out for Liverpool.



Famous cup. Famous win. pic.twitter.com/NqcFQRSlxi — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) April 25, 2019

Duncan has been the player making the headlines for the Under-18s, but his strike partner Glatzel - who fired in the decisive penalty kick to secure the trophy - has been just as important to his side's success.

The 18-year-old has already had to persevere with injuries, but has stayed fit this season, and shown exactly what he is capable of. He's the captain of the under-18 side, and has already made his breakthrough into the under-23s, scoring once in his two appearances.

Liverpool born, Glatzel already has experience on the international stage with both Germany and England due to his dual-citizenship. If he keeps up his current form - 21 goals in 29 games across all levels and competitions, with eight coming in his six youth cup appearances - the two nations will soon be falling over themselves to secure him as a senior international.

Rhys Williams

💬 | 18-year-old Rhys Williams on Virgil van Dijk: "I'm just taller than him! But his stature is just ridiculous. He's so calm and confident. You don't see him panicking in big situations. He's just a great role model. I watch all the games and he's the player I focus on." pic.twitter.com/dHypGSqpoL — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 25, 2019

As a centre back working through the ranks at Liverpool, it's not hard to find a role model. It might have been Jamie Carragher a decade ago, but nowadays it is indisputably Virgil van Dijk who sets the bar. While it is far too early to be calling 18-year-old Rhys Williams the next Breda Behemoth, however, he does bare a striking resemblance in more ways than one.

The Preston-born defender is a towering figure at the back (already a shade taller than van Dijk), using his blend of power and composure to dominate matches, and did so to some effect against City.

He's been doing it all season, in fact, and according to Liverpool's official website, he has been watching video footage of the Dutch star to work on his leadership skills and overall game. That's an exciting precedent, even if he is a good few years from any first team debut.

Abdi Sharif

Abdi Sharif's rise through the Melwood ranks has been rapid. He was still an Under-16 until 2017, but now finds himself dipping his toe in the water with the Under-23s, having made his debut for Michael Beale's side in January.

He's composed on the ball, works hard off it, and while he has been used as a winger at Under-18 level this season, his three appearances further up the ladder have come in the middle of the park.

Another local boy, Liverpool's website lists Sharif as a right-back capable of playing at centre-back. However, so it seems he is quite a versatile talent.

Jake Cain

A big win for #LFCU18S!



Goals from Jake Cain and Bobby Duncan ensure the young Reds claim all three points at the Academy. 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/M1JKTky1uq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 6, 2019

Cain earned himself his call-up to Steven Gerrard's Under-18 side after assisting ten goals in the first half of last season, and has since established himself further as a creative force in the making.

Primarily playing as an attacking midfielder but occasionally dropping deeper or moving out wide, he has assisted 11 goals in all competitions, and has earned many admirers thanks to his first-class work rate.

A creative midfielder who works his socks off for the good of the team? If that's not a Jurgen Klopp player then I no longer know Jurgen Klopp