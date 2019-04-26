Jurgen Klopp Explains Roberto Firmino's Surprise Absence From Liverpool Squad vs Huddersfield

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Liverpool have suffered a major blow with Roberto Firmino failing to make the matchday squad for their huge Premier League clash against Huddersfield on Friday night.

The Brazilian international reported to the club's training ground at Melwood as normal on Friday morning, but wasn't named in the eighteen man squad for the game at Anfield.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Firmino's injury was a 'muscle issue', but attempted to play down the severity of the injury that the striker had suffered.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Terriers, he told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo): "Actually, yesterday after training he mentioned a little muscle issue.

"We assess it obviously. It's not a big thing but was enough to leave him out today, that's all."

Firmino's injury scare comes just days before the Reds return to Champions League action when they take on Barcelona in the semi-finals on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

In the Brazilian's absence, forgotten man Daniel Sturridge makes his return to Liverpool's starting line-up against Huddersfield, with Klopp also welcoming back long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain onto the bench after a year out on the side-lines with a knee injury.

After Manchester City's victory away at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Wednesday, the Reds currently find themselves a point behind Pep Guardiola's side, but know that a victory against already relegated Huddersfield will see them return to the top of the table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message