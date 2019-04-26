Jürgen Klopp Reveals Reaction to Jesse Lingard Miss Against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted that he managed to remain calm after Jesse Lingard missed a great chance to equalise for Manchester United against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Liverpool were looking to their bitter rivals to take points off City to help them overcome the Blues in the Premier League title race.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

10 minutes after Bernardo Silva had given Manchester City the lead, Marcus Rashford played the ball across goal for Lingard, who seemingly had a tap-in but the 26-year-old mistimed his kick and missed the ball.

Shortly after this, Leroy Sané scored a second goal for City as they eased to victory, sending them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Despite the fact that Lingard had missed a great opportunity to equalise and hurt City's title chances, Klopp claims that he was not affected by this.

"I watched the game in front of the television and I was not a little bit nervous. I was not like, 'Oh my God, why did he do this? Lingard!,'" he said in his pre-match press conference (quoted by the Daily Star).

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Klopp said that he is still optimistic that Liverpool can win the title, despite the fact that they need Manchester City to drop points in their final three games.

"Everybody is still fine and if somebody doesn't believe any more then I can't change that now. If you still believe then welcome to my club," he added. "I just want to play these three games and see what we get from them.

"I would love to have 97 points. If we have them then we played an outstanding season and whoever wants to say whatever about us, I couldn't care less. Getting this amount of points would be special, but there is still a lot of work to do."

Liverpool host relegated Huddersfield Town on Friday night.