Manchester United Eye Everton's Richarlison as Part of Summer Rebuild

Manchester United are eyeing up Everton forward Richarlison as a potential signing this summer, as part of an extensive overhaul.



The misgivings present within United's squad have been made abundantly clear in recent clashes, with nine goals shipped in their last three games across competitions, to no reply.

The latest of these was the crucial Manchester Derby on Wednesday night, but it is the 4-0 thumping at Goodison Park that is stuck in the boardroom's memory, according to the Telegraph, with opening goalscorer Richarlison now a potential part of their summer transfer plans.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In actual fact, it is understood that the Red Devils had identified the 21-year-old as a target ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona, but Sunday's acrobatic goal can't have tempered their interest.



The Brazilian, who was a £35m signing from Watford last summer - which, with add-ons, could rise to £50m - has scored 14 goals for the Toffees this season, whilst also providing two assists. Naturally, the Merseyside club would be looking to at least better their initial investment, though they are understood to be against selling their star this summer.

The forward, who can play across the frontline in a variety of roles but appears best suited to the wing, has also been linked with AC Milan, Barça and - more sensationally - Liverpool.

Paul Pogba is Man United's best player.



Man United need to sell Paul Pogba this summer. https://t.co/0TBpuQRqyg — 90min (@90min_Football) April 25, 2019

For United, other names on the wish list alongside the Brazil international include Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Crystal Palace full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also identified a need for one further midfielder, especially if Ander Herrera completes his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a centre back.



Meanwhile, a whole host of stars could be heading in the opposite direction at Old Trafford with many first team players tipped to depart as part of the makeover.