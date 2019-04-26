Manchester United Eye Everton's Richarlison as Part of Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Manchester United are eyeing up Everton forward Richarlison as a potential signing this summer, as part of an extensive overhaul.

The misgivings present within United's squad have been made abundantly clear in recent clashes, with nine goals shipped in their last three games across competitions, to no reply. 

The latest of these was the crucial Manchester Derby on Wednesday night, but it is the 4-0 thumping at Goodison Park that is stuck in the boardroom's memory, according to the Telegraph, with opening goalscorer Richarlison now a potential part of their summer transfer plans.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In actual fact, it is understood that the Red Devils had identified the 21-year-old as a target ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona, but Sunday's acrobatic goal can't have tempered their interest.

The Brazilian, who was a £35m signing from Watford last summer - which, with add-ons, could rise to £50m - has scored 14 goals for the Toffees this season, whilst also providing two assists. Naturally, the Merseyside club would be looking to at least better their initial investment, though they are understood to be against selling their star this summer.

The forward, who can play across the frontline in a variety of roles but appears best suited to the wing, has also been linked with AC Milan, Barça and - more sensationally - Liverpool. 

For United, other names on the wish list alongside the Brazil international include Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Crystal Palace full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also identified a need for one further midfielder, especially if Ander Herrera completes his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a centre back.

Meanwhile, a whole host of stars could be heading in the opposite direction at Old Trafford with many first team players tipped to depart as part of the makeover.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message