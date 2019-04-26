Real Madrid Fans Unfurl Banner Calling for Florentino Perez to Step Down During Getafe Draw

Real Madrid fans have called for the resignation of club president Florentino Perez, with some supporters unfurling a banner during Thursday night's 0-0 draw with Getafe urging the Bernabeu chief to step down.

'Florentino vete ya', the banner read, translated as 'Florentino, go now'.

AS notes it was briefly visible shortly before half-time, before security staff confiscated it. Even more concerning for Perez, it is the second such banner seen at a Real fixture this month after fans brought one to the recent Leganes game that read, 'Florentino, you're to blame'.

Since winning a third consecutive Champions League title last May, Real have endured a disastrous season in 2018/19. It has seen the club sack two managers, lose nine times in La Liga and get knocked out of the Champions League in the first knockout round.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This therefore stands to be the first season without silverware since 2014/15. The consequences of that failure saw coach Carlo Ancelotti, the man who delivered La Decima in 2014, lose his job.

It is expected that this summer will mark a considerable squad overhaul, one of the alleged promises made to returning boss Zinedine Zidane when he agreed to return last month.

Steps have already been made, with Brazilian defender Eder Militao a confirmed signing from Porto. There is also reported increasing 'confidence' that the Los Blancos will secure deals for Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

The 0-0 draw on Thursday left Real 15 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with four games of the season left to play. The Catalans will win an eighth title in 11 years if they beat Levante this weekend, regardless of what second place Atletico Madrid do in their game.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

But while this week's draw was yet another disappointment in a season full of them for Real, it was huge for Getafe as it kept the club in the top four ahead of Sevilla and Valencia.

The relative minnows, who were second from bottom in the Segunda Division less than three years ago, are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time ever.