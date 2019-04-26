Spurs Ladies to Be Renamed Tottenham Hotspur Women Ahead of Next Season

Tottenham have confirmed that their Ladies team will be renamed 'Tottenham Hotspur Women' from the start of the next season.

Originally called the Broxbourne Ladies, the side was formed in 1985 before becoming Spurs Ladies six years later.

Now, as confirmed on the club's official website, the side will officially be named as Tottenham Hotspur Women from the beginning of the next campaign.

Karen Hills' side currently occupy second spot in the Championship, and know that a victory at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday will secure them promotion to the Women's Super League.

If Spurs do indeed make their way to the top-flight, then it will mean all clubs in the Super League would have 'Women' in their title next season.

😮 @ThlfcOfficial came from 2 goals down against @CAFCWomen to remain in that second place promotion spot!@DurhamWFC keep the pressure on with their own 3 points pic.twitter.com/NzMk2NXUkE — The FA Women's Championship (@FAWC_) April 21, 2019

With promotion very much on the cards, the club also announced that Heather Cowan has been appointed as Head of Women's Football to oversee all day-to-day operations, having been in similar role at Birmingham City.

Speaking about her appointment, Cowan said: "I am thrilled to have joined Spurs at a time where women’s football is really starting to flourish. The Club has a wonderful opportunity to create an exciting future and a lasting legacy in the women’s game and I’m looking forward to playing a part in that.



A little bit excited about this one. 😊



Who's coming to Boldmere St Michaels?#COYS ⚪ #SpursLadies pic.twitter.com/gh4YMkfNOM — Tottenham Hotspur Ladies (@thlfcofficial) April 25, 2019

"We shall be working hard to develop a structure and culture that enables talented female footballers to thrive. We’re striving for continued success and to build something that fans, players and staff are all proud to be a part of."



