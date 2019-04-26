Tottenham vs West Ham: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham will look to maintain their grip on a top four place when face London rivals West Ham on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have a perfect record at their new home, having won all four of their league games there – scoring eight and conceding none.

Their 19 points in London derbies this season is already a Premier League high-mark, but with one eye on their huge Champions League semi-final clash with Ajax on Tuesday, Spurs can't afford to have any more players on their ever-growing injury list. However, they can ill-afford to overlook a West Ham who will desperate to stop Pochettino's men playing among Europe's elite next season.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris (GK) - The World Cup winning captain has looked more reliable in recent weeks after a tricky spell a couple of months ago. Still Tottenham's undisputed number one.





Kieran Trippier (RB) - After his incredible World Cup last summer, the Englishman has really struggled this season, with his defensive weaknesses often being exposed. Still an extremely useful outlet when overlapping due to his impressive crossing ability, and will almost certainly due to Serge Aurier's injury.





Toby Alderweireld (CB) - The Belgian has been back to his best this season after a difficult campaign last year due to numerous injury problems. His partnership with his fellow countryman at centre-half will see him start ahead of Davinson Sanchez.





Jan Vertonghen (CB) - The 32-year-old seems to only get better with age. Vertonghen is a superb all-round defender and a natural leader. He's only made 22 league appearances this season, and his absence is clearly felt when Spurs are without him.





Ben Davies (LB) - With Danny Rose picking up a knock last time out against Brighton, Pochettino will almost certainly shuffle his pack and keep his players as fresh ahead of that huge Ajax clash. The Welshman is a consistent deputy whenever called upon, but will have to stay sharp against the likes of Felipe Anderson.

Midfielders

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Victor Wanyama (CDM) - It appeared as though Pochettino had lost faith in the Kenyan after a disappointing start to life in north London, but he has been an influential piece of the puzzle in recent weeks. His attacking movements have started to compliment his obvious defensive talents.





Eric Dier (CDM) - With Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko carrying knocks, the 25-year-old is in line to start alongside Wanyama in an attempt to dampen West Ham's obvious attacking threat.





Christian Eriksen (RM) - The Denmark international's superb late winner against Brighton in midweek showed his immense class. At times, Eriksen stands head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, and he is always the most likely to unlock a tight-knit defence. It's no wonder the 27-year-old has been heavily linked to Real Madrid.





Dele Alli (CAM) - The 23-year-old has missed his fair share of action this season through, but his relentless hard work and natural ability is enough to give any team problems, which is exactly what the Lilywhites will need in a London derby.





Son Heung-Min (LM) - Very unlucky not to be in the PFA Team of the Year, but the Korean has arguably been Tottenham's star player this season. His natural ability with both feet coupled with his pace with and without the ball are to admired and, due to his Champions League suspension, is likely to play 90 minutes on Saturday.

Forward

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Fernando Llorente (ST) - Often been a scapegoat amongst Spurs fans, but his winner against Manchester City to send his side into the last four of the Champions League instantly made the Spaniard a cult hero.

With Harry Kane injured, Llorente has been making the most of his opportunities, and his impressive strength and vast experience will make sure the visiting defence have a difficult afternoon.