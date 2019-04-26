Tottenham vs West Ham: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham will look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four as they take on West Ham in Saturday's lunch time kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have a perfect record at their new stadium, and a win over their London rivals will temporarily send Spurs seven points clear of their great rivals Arsenal in fifth.

West Ham, meanwhile, have little to play for other than bragging rights, but Manuel Pellegrini's men will be desperate to end their four match winless run and dent their opponent's Champions League aspirations in the process.

Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 April What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30pm (GMT) Where Is It Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Tottenham have a number of injury concerns and will have to be cautious ahead of their clash with Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Harry Kane and Serge Aurier are still out, with Moussa Sissoko joining the pair on the injury list after he hobbled off against Manchester City last week. Harry Winks and Erik Lamela also remain doubts.



Pochettino is hopeful however that Dele Alli and Danny Rose should be fit to play, while Son Heung Min is suspended for the huge midweek tie, meaning he should play here.

West Ham should have Javier Hernandez back available after missing the draw with Leicester due to an ear problem, but his replacement Lucas Perez did score in his absence last time out.



Aaron Cresswell has returned to training for the Hammers, but isn't likely to be risked here, but Jack Wilshere could feature after making a brief cameo appearance last weekend. Manuel Lanzini could return to the squad after battling a hamstring problem.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Llorente. West Ham Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Anderson, Antonio, Arnautovic, Hernandez.

Head to Head Record

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Tottenham emerging victorious on both occasions so far following Lamela's winner at the London Stadium in October in the Premier League.

In their 211 previous encounters, Tottenham lead the win count with 96 victories to their name compared to West Ham's 63.

More worrying for the Hammers is their away form at their London rivals, having only claimed one Premier League victory at Spurs in their last 16 attempts.

Recent Form

Spurs' new stadium seems to have had a hugely positive impact on their squad in recent weeks, having won all four of their games at their new home, scoring eight and conceding none.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their previous nine league games at home, winning eight of them, and their tally of 19 points in London derbies this season has equaled the Premier League record.

🏟️ Tottenham's form at their new stadium...



- Games: 4



- Games Won: 4



- Goals Scored: 8



- Goals Conceded: 0



Home sweet home.#TOTBRI#COYS pic.twitter.com/VgIqYZi3AR — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 23, 2019

The Hammers, however, have seriously struggles away from east London recently, having taken just one point in their past eight away games.

They have conceded two or more goals in their previous five matches for the first time since 1971, and Pellegrini's side have only kept five clean sheets all season. Only already relegated Fulham have fewer.

"I had very good seasons at Lazio but this is a very difficult league and the team had a lot of new players, so that has made it one of my best seasons in Europe.” - @F_Andersoon pic.twitter.com/TPQ9e6lXqO — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 24, 2019

Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Tottenham West Ham Tottenham 1-0 Brighton (23/4) West Ham 2-2 Leicester (20/4) Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham (20/4) Manchester United 2-1 West Ham (13/4) Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (17/4) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (8/4) Tottenham 4-0 Huddersfield (13/4) West Ham 0-2 Everton (30/3) Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City (9/4) West Ham 4-3 Huddersfield (16/3)

Prediction





Tottenham may have one of the biggest games in their history around the corner, but they can ill-afford to overlook a potentially dangerous West Ham side who can cause anyone a problem on their day.

The Irons will be desperate to spoil the Spurs party and prevent their rivals from playing among Europe's elite next season, and will themselves be eyeing up a top half finish to end the campaign.

However, looking at the recent form of both sides, and knowing what is at stake for the hosts, it's difficult to see Tottenham not comfortably winning this match.

Granted, we've said that before and it's all gone wrong for them, but they should have too much for the visitors this weekend, especially with the Hammers being so horribly out of form away from home.