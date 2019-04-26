UEFA Confirm 3-Match Suspension for Neymar After Rant in PSG's Champions League Defeat to Man Utd

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

UEFA have confirmed Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been banned for three Champions League games following his behaviour in his side's defeat to Manchester United.

The Ligue 1 giants fell to a shock exit at the Parc des Princes when Marcus Rashford converted a controversial penalty, following VAR's interference in calling a handball on defender Presnel Kimpembe. 

After the game, Neymar took to Instagram to vent his fury about the decision, brandishing VAR as a 'disgrace' and that 'they put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!'


The Brazilian then proceeded to use expletives whilst writing about the video assistants, with the charge against the 27-year-old surrounding his breach of Article 15 (1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in which in he used 'insulting acts against match officials'.


Now, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have revealed: "The CEDB has decided to suspend the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior for three (3) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting match officials."


PSG coach Thomas Tuchel had said after the game that he had understood Neymar's anger and frustration, and defended his comments, saying that they were made in the heat of the moment. 

With PSG's exit in the Champions League, the former Barcelona star's ban will come into effect next season when the French champions enter the group stage phase of the competition. 

