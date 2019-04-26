Watford vs Wolves: Javi Gracia's Best Available Hornets Lineup

Watford host Wolves on Saturday in a game that could have a huge effect on who finishes 'best of the rest' in the Premier League.

In his first full season at the club, Javi Gracia has led Watford to the FA Cup final and they are on course for their highest finish in Premier League history.

After three games in the space of a week, Gracia may rotate his players. Here's how he could set his side out for this pivotal clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ben Foster (GK) - After returning to the club last summer, Foster has firmly established himself as the number one goalkeeper. He may be 36 but has played every league game this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Kiko Femenia (RB) - The Spaniard started on the bench against Southampton but began the previous three league matches before that. He should be recalled to the first XI on Saturday.

Craig Cathcart (CB) - Hauled off at half-time after a poor showing in his last game, Cathcart has only missed three league games this season and has been the team's best defender.

Christian Kabasele (CB) - Injuries have limited the Belgium international to 18 appearances in the league this season but after a good showing in his last game, the 28-year-old should retain his place here.

Adam Masina (LB) - With Jose Holebas missing the last three games, Masina has made the left-back spot his own.

Midfielders

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Will Hughes (RM) - A tireless performer, Hughes has become a key player for Gracia this season - starting 27 out of the 28 games he's been available for.





Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Having admitted he wants a move to a Champions League club in the 'next few years', Doucoure has enjoyed his most productive season at Vicarage Road so far - scoring five and laying on six assists for his teammates.



Etienne Capoue (CM) - The former Tottenham player has worn the captain's armband in the absence of Troy Deeney and has clocked 2,677 minutes in his fourth season at the club. Capoue's influence in the team is growing and he's one of the first names on Gracia's team sheet.

Roberto Pereyra (RM) - Six goals in 29 league games is not the best return but Pereyra is a constant threat to opposition defenders and makes Watford tick when he's at his best.

Forwards

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Andre Gray (ST) - The former Burnley man has stepped up since Deeney has been suspended, bagging three goal in four outings - including the last minute equaliser against Southampton on Tuesday.

Gerard Deulofeu (ST) - After nomadic spells at Barcelona, Everton and Sevilla, the 25-year-old is enjoying a great run at the moment - netting six goals in his last seven league games - and is the club's joint top scorer this season.