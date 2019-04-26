Watford vs Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo's Best Available Wanderers Lineup

Wolves travel to Watford on Saturday afternoon, knowing they are three wins away from securing European football next season.

Seventh will be enough to secure a place in the Europa League and Wolves currently occupy that position after a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

If this game ends up being anything like the last match between the teams, when Watford won 3-2 after trailing 2-0 in the FA Cup semi final at the beginning of the month, then we are in for a treat.

Here's how Nuno Espirito Santo's team could look for Saturday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Rui Patricio (GK) - The veteran is enjoying his debut season in the Premier League, playing all but one game and keeping seven clean sheets along the way.

Matt Doherty (RWB) - An ever present in 2018/19, the Republic of Ireland international has had a productive campaign so far. His goal against Arsenal was his fourth in the league and he has also provided four assists for his teammates.

Ryan Bennett (CB) - The 29-year-old was key in helping Wolves gain promotion from the Championship last season, and his good form has carried on into the Premier League this year.

Conor Coady (CB) - The skipper has featured in every league game this season, leading from example at the heart of the Wolves defence.

Willy Boly (CB) - Since arriving from Porto, initially on loan, Boly has been colossal at the back for Wolves - only missing two games this season.

Jonny Castro (LWB) - Jonny impressed so much during the first half of the season that Wolves signed him on a permanent basis in January.

Midfielders

Ruben Neves (CM) - Wolves shelled out £16m on Neves and the 22-year-old has made a seamless transition to the Premier League from the Championship. He's a key player and makes them tick - supplying passes for strikers Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota to find the back of the net. His set pieces are always dangerous, his wonder strike against Arsenal being evidence of that.

Joao Moutinho (CM) - Eight assists and one goal show how much Moutinho contributes to his team. He may not be the quickest but his football brain never stops, only seven players have provided more assists for their teammates in England's top flight than the Euro 2016 winner.

Leander Dendoncker (CM) - A summer signing from Anderlecht, Dendoncker made a slow start to his Wolves career - not making his debut until December - but has featured in the last 14 games.

Forwards

Diogo Jota (ST) - The former Atletico Madrid man has been a revelation for the Wanderers, netting eight times and laying on four goals for his colleagues. His pace and direct play causes defenders problems, and other teams will be sniffing around if his great form continues.





Raul Jimenez (ST) - Wolves splashed out a club record £34m to secure Jimenez and, with the Mexican having contributed towards 45% of their goals, that seems like money well spent. He is their top scorer and has formed a formidable double act with Diogo Jota - the duo have netted 20 times between them.