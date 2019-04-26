West Ham Preparing Summer Swoop for Liverpool Target Dani Ceballos as Real Madrid Plan Summer Exodus

West Ham look set to make an offer for Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos as Zinedine Zidane prepares to reshape his Los Blancos squad.

After Real's dismal campaign, the Frenchman will be given a huge transfer war chest to reshape his misfiring team, with Ceballos one of a number of players deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

The Hammers made an approach for Ceballos - who has featured in 22 league matches for the European champions this term - in January but had their attempts rebuffed, though they have since received news of his availability.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real are believed to prefer a loan deal for Ceballos, but West Ham have been given encouragement that they can bring him in on a permanent basis, with the requisite fee thought to be in the region of £18m.





The Mirror report that the Irons have made the Spanish international a key target for the summer, with current midfielder Pedro Obiang rumoured to be heading for the exit door at the London Stadium.





Manager Manuel Pellegrini will have limited funds during the upcoming window after a significant outlay in 2018. However, the club hope to raise more money with the sales of several first-team players, such as Obiang.





Ceballos has also been linked with Liverpool, the Daily Post indicating that the Reds could make a move after learning of Madrid's willingness to allow the Spaniard to leave. The Merseysiders are understood to have been monitoring his situation for a while and could now go head to head with West Ham in the race for his signature.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

He has scored three goals in La Liga this season, whilst also making three appearances in the Champions League. However, Ceballos was unable to prevent Real from being dethroned, with Ajax dumping his side out at the last 16 stage, a failure that compounded their dire domestic form.