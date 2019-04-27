Arsenal Considering Surprise New Contract Offer for Injured Star Danny Welbeck

Arsenal are set to launch a surprise contract offer to keep Danny Welbeck at the Emirates.

The striker's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and, with the 28-year-old having endured another nightmare campaign ravaged with injuries, the England international was widely expected to depart the Gunners in the summer.

Arsenal consider giving in-demand Danny Welbeck a new deal amid Premier League transfer interest

However, Welbeck is making strong progress in his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in November which required surgery and, according to the Mirror, Arsenal's hierarchy are discussing a potential new deal for the forward.

With Welbeck currently due to become a free agent in the summer, it is said that Premier League trio West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring his situation with a view to a potential move for the striker in the summer.

The former Manchester United star's future remains far from clear, even if Arsenal do opt to offer Welbeck a new contract, as the Gunners may propose a reduced basic wage with bonuses related to his playing time.

Prior to his injury this term, suffered during a Europa League group stage clash against Sporting CP in November, Welbeck proved to be a valuable squad player, but largely had to settle for playing second-fiddle to Arsenal's preferred options in attack.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette firmly established as the Gunners' main men up front, Welbeck would likely continue to serve only as back-up to the club's two most expensive signings, should he opt to stay at the Emirates.

"It’s not time to find excuses. We have to look at the next three games where we need to win all three to get nine points. We’ll see if we can be in the top four. I trust my team 100 per cent, all of the players. I think we can do it."@SokratisPapa5 💬 pic.twitter.com/1uBxBEw2Ss — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 25, 2019

That could prove to be another decisive factor with regards to Welbeck's future in north London, as it remains to be seen whether he would be prepared to settle for a bit-part role as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Having already seen Aaron Ramsey seal a deal to join Juventus on a free transfer ahead of next season, Arsenal could be reluctant to see another big name depart for nothing in the summer,

With Unai Emery set to be handed a limited transfer budget of around £40m this summer, the cost of signing a replacement for Welbeck could prove unfeasible, with other transfer targets on the agenda at the Emirates, meaning that keeping hold of their man could prove a wise decision.