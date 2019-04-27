Arsenal Considering Surprise New Contract Offer for Injured Star Danny Welbeck

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Arsenal are set to launch a surprise contract offer to keep Danny Welbeck at the Emirates.

The striker's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and, with the 28-year-old having endured another nightmare campaign ravaged with injuries, the England international was widely expected to depart the Gunners in the summer.

However, Welbeck is making strong progress in his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in November which required surgery and, according to the MirrorArsenal's hierarchy are discussing a potential new deal for the forward.

With Welbeck currently due to become a free agent in the summer, it is said that Premier League trio West HamEverton and Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring his situation with a view to a potential move for the striker in the summer.

The former Manchester United star's future remains far from clear, even if Arsenal do opt to offer Welbeck a new contract, as the Gunners may propose a reduced basic wage with bonuses related to his playing time.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Prior to his injury this term, suffered during a Europa League group stage clash against Sporting CP in November, Welbeck proved to be a valuable squad player, but largely had to settle for playing second-fiddle to Arsenal's preferred options in attack.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette firmly established as the Gunners' main men up front, Welbeck would likely continue to serve only as back-up to the club's two most expensive signings, should he opt to stay at the Emirates.

That could prove to be another decisive factor with regards to Welbeck's future in north London, as it remains to be seen whether he would be prepared to settle for a bit-part role as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Having already seen Aaron Ramsey seal a deal to join Juventus on a free transfer ahead of next season, Arsenal could be reluctant to see another big name depart for nothing in the summer,

David Ramos/GettyImages

With Unai Emery set to be handed a limited transfer budget of around £40m this summer, the cost of signing a replacement for Welbeck could prove unfeasible, with other transfer targets on the agenda at the Emirates, meaning that keeping hold of their man could prove a wise decision.

