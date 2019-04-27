Barcelona vs. Levante Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Barcelona face Levante in a La Liga clash on Saturday, April 27.

By Kaelen Jones
April 27, 2019

Barcelona hosts Levante in a La Liga fixture on Saturday, April 27. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled fro 2:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona enters enters the tilt first place in the La Liga standings and can clinch its fourth title in five seasons–something that already would have been cemented before the first kick if Atletico Madrid loses to Real Valladolid earlier in the day. The club most recently played Alavés in a midweek league bout, which it won 2-0. Saturday's matchup is Barcelona's final match before facing Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup.

Levante continues its fight to avoid relegation at the bottom of La Liga. The club is three points clear of the drop zone and comes into this match following a 4-0 midweek win over Real Betis.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

