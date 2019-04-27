Manchester United vs Chelsea: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Best Available Red Devils Lineup

Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday, in what could be a make or break game for both sides' Premier League season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded a response from his players after Wednesday's derby defeat to Manchester City, making it three consecutive losses for United.

The United boss confirmed in his pre-match press conference that midfielder Ander Herrera is likely to be involved on the weekend after a four-match absence with injury, but it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will go straight into the starting lineup.

Scott McTominay also faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea's visit, so here's how Man Utd could line up for Sunday's showdown.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

David De Gea (GK) - De Gea is in pretty poor form of late, making two crucial errors against Barcelona and Man City, as well as conceding four away to Everton. There is little doubt, however, that he will keep his place on Sunday.

Ashley Young (RB) - The United captain has come under fire with fans recently after some poor displays, particularly against Barça.

Chris Smalling (CB) - Smalling's first Premier League start came against Chelsea during his time at Fulham, with the defender scoring the decisive own goal as the Blues won 2-1.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - Lindelof is in line to make his 28th league start of the season.

Luke Shaw (LB) - Shaw returned to the starting lineup against Man City after a two-game suspension, and the 23-year-old will have to put his personal allegiances aside as a Chelsea fan on Sunday.

Midfielders

Fred (CM) - The Brazilian has had a very underwhelming debut season in England but Fred has played himself into the side under Solskjaer, starting six of the last eight league games.

Paul Pogba (CM) - Pogba was named in the PFA Team of the Year this week, much to the surprise of many on social media, but the Frenchman does have 13 goals and nine assists to his name this season.

Jesse Lingard (AM) - The 26-year-old hasn't had quite had his best season at Old Trafford but Lingard remains a key player for United - one that is likely to survive the proposed summer clearout.

Forwards

Marcus Rashford (RW) - Rashford's form has tailed off over the last couple of months, after a run of seven goals in ten games. The 21-year-old has just one goal in his last eight appearances.

Romelu Lukaku (ST) - Lukaku will be hoping for a repeat of last season's fixture on Sunday, when the Belgian scored the equaliser against his former club in a 2-1 win for United.

Anthony Martial (LW) - Martial was the star of the show at Stamford Bridge in October, scoring a brace in the dramatic 2-2 draw.