Sarri Insists Success for Chelsea Not Defined by Top Four Finish

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that the success of Chelsea's season will not hinge on Champions League qualification.

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League with a one-point cushion as they head into their final two games of the domestic season, meaning qualification for Europe's elite competition remains in their hands.

However, the race for the top four is likely to go down to the wire amid pressure from Arsenal and Manchester United. Asked whether missing out on the top four would be a failure, via Sky Sports, Sarri said ahead of Chelsea's crucial clash with United on Sunday: "No. No, we played a final.

"We lost the final on penalties. We are in the semi final in the Europa League. We are fighting for the top four. So the season, at the moment, is good.

"Of course we have two very, very strong targets: we want the top four in the Premier League and, at the moment, we want to go to the final of the Europa League.

"If we are able to get to the final, then we will want to win the final. And so I think the season is, at the moment, good. Of course, a very difficult season.

"We lost in the wrong way two or three matches, so the feeling, sometimes, is worse. I think for this reason because we lost two or three matches in the wrong way, in a very wrong way, without fighting.

"But if you look at the season, we are doing well, I think. Of course, it's only the first step. We need to improve more. We need to become competitive for the top. The first step, though, is good."

