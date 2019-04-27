Scott Parker Gives Update on Denis Odoi Health After Full-Back Knocked Out in Win Over Cardiff

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Scott Parker has calmed Fulham fans' fears about Denis Odoi's health after the full-back was knocked out cold during the Cottagers' 1-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday afternoon. 

Odoi took a boot to the head from teammate Maxime Le Marchand when they both went to clear the ball midway through the first half, leading to a long stoppage as medics treated the 30-year-old on the pitch for several minutes. 

Speaking after the match, Parker said: "Denis is okay. Obviously he had a head injury, he was out cold for 4-5 seconds which was a concern, but he's well. With the concussion protocol now I'm not sure if his season's done, but he's on the mend and he's all good. 

"He stayed and watched the second half – I don't know fully, but I've been told he's all good. He's obviously not aware what's happened when he's jumped up, you often find that when people get knocked out they become animated and quite aggressive and that's what happened to Denis, not realising where exactly he is. The medical team were first class."

Parker also took a moment to praise goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who made a string of saves in the last 20 minutes to deny Cardiff a chance to give themselves a better chance of survival as the season enters its final weeks. 

"He was first class," he said. "He was first class last week. He's had it a bit tough at times this year, but the last five minutes when they put Morrison up top and put a lot of balls in the box – which we dealt with pretty well all day – Serge stood up and earned us the three points and the clean sheet."

